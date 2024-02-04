Trump: Dictator Comments ‘Said in Jest,’ ‘We Were Having Fun’

Former President Donald Trump said on this week’s broadcast of “Sunday Morning Futures” that he was just “having fun” when he said that he would be a dictator on day one if re-elected.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “You made a comment recently that you’d be a dictator for day one. And you said that you would close the border and drill, drill, drill. What specifically did you mean by that?”

Trump said, “Well, I think, you know, it was with Sean Hannity, and we were having fun. And I said, I’m going to be a dictator because he asked me, are you really going to be a dictator? I said, absolutely, I’m going to be a dictator for one day. I didn’t say from day one.”

Bartiromo asked, “Did you mean executive orders? What did that mean?”

Trump said, “It’s very simple. I’m going to close the border, and we’re going to drill, baby, drill. That’s all. And then, after that, I’m not going to be a dictator. Now, that was said in jest. I’m surprised you asked that question.”

He added, “What I’m saying is that we’re going to immediately drill, baby, drill. We’re going to get energy down, and the other thing is we’re going to have a strong border. We’re going to close up the border.”

