Dem Rep. Quigley: We’re Winning Because ‘This Is an Extraordinarily Strong Economy’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) stated that “the fact that this is an extraordinarily strong economy” is one key factor in recent wins by Democratic candidates in recent special elections in Ohio, Wisconsin, and New York.

Quigley said, “I think you have to look beyond just that special election [in New York] to the recent elections in Ohio and Wisconsin. I think the fact that the economy is very strong, and the fact that, when choice is on the ballot, Democrats win, all add to this. And I do think the fact that Speaker Johnson (R-LA) shot down the opportunities to address the issue he said was so important. We had opportunities, the secretary and the president have asked for thousands of more border guards and changes in asylum policy, only, I think, under orders from candidate Trump, that Speaker Johnson shot down.”

He added, “[A]s we remember, it’s the economy stupid. That was the line we always learned from. I think the fact that this is an extraordinarily strong economy, and, again, the issue of choice [is] out there. I think those are all factors in the American people leaning Democratic.”

