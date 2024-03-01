Fetterman: I Could Support H.R. 2 Minus the DACA Provisions

During a portion of an interview with Fox News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram on Thursday that was aired on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that he is willing to consider supporting H.R. 2, the border security bill passed by House Republicans, except for the DACA provisions in the legislation.

Fetterman said, “My only kill switch on that is DACA. DACA must — needs to be protected. But the rest can be on the [table].”

Pergram also reported that Fetterman said that he was enthusiastic to have a “stronger” bill than the Senate border bill and wants a “grand bargain” linking the border to international aid, but can’t support the DACA provisions in H.R. 2 because the bill would essentially kill the program.

