Brooks: Biden Isn’t Falsely Puffing up Economy, People Have ‘Pessimism Bubble’

On Friday’s broadcast of “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the notion that President Joe Biden “is puffing up the economy is just completely wrong.” And that while “it is true that the American people are in a bad mood” he believes that this is due to a “pessimism bubble.”

Co-host Amna Nawaz asked, “David, I want to ask you about the Republican response. That was delivered by first-term Alabama Sen. Katie Britt. Much of her remarks focused on immigration and crime, but part of her message was on the economy.”

Nawaz then played video of Britt criticizing President Joe Biden on the economy during the Republican response to the State of the Union on Thursday.

Brooks then said, “She happens to be completely wrong on what we just showed. We just had 275,000 new jobs. Like, we have one of the greatest — we have the greatest economy in the world of any major economy. So, the idea that people — that Joe Biden is puffing up the economy is just completely wrong. Now, it is true that the American people are in a bad mood. I think it’s — I call it a pessimism bubble.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett