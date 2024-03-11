Marlow: Biden Won’t Debate, He Knows It’s ‘Too Risky’

On Monday’s edition of OutKick’s “Tomi Lahren is Fearless,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow stated that President Joe Biden will not debate 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump because it is too risky for the Biden campaign to do so.

Marlow said, [relevant remarks begin around 24:30] “I think definitely here, they know having Joe debate is too risky, even though Joe somehow held his own, did much better against Trump in the two debates they had than Hillary Clinton did. … Trump kicked Hillary’s butt, and then Joe actually held his own at a much closer level, I think, last time. But way too risky, they’re not going to let him debate. What excuse they use will be more interesting. I have no idea what they’re going to say, maybe they’ll say Trump doesn’t like democracy or Trump wouldn’t do this debate or oh, we’ve got coronavirus today, … whatever it is. But they’re not going to let him do it. There’s no way, and they’re already sending that signal.”

He then noted Biden Campaign Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said he wouldn’t recommend that Biden debate Trump.

