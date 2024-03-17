Pelosi: You Wouldn’t Allow Trump in Your House Much Less the White House

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that voters would not let former President Donald Trump in their own homes, so they should not let him in the White House.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I want to ask about the idea that Donald Trump is now the presumptive Republican nominee for president. U.S. intelligence agencies are reportedly preparing to share classified briefings with him. You’re of course, former ranking member of the Intelligence Committee, Speaker of the House, should Donald Trump received the briefings?”

Pelosi said, “You have 30 years of intelligence experience in the Congress, this information is very important and it is important for it not to be shared. So I hoped they would get some commitment from him as they do from all of us when we get briefed that they and they understand the importance of this information and that it not be shared. So I hope they get some commitment from him.”

She continued, “The experience has not been positive with him, but hopefully those advising him would say grow up live up to your responsibilities. Don’t share this width of Russian foreign minister as he did in the Oval Office of before.”

Pelosi added, “There is something wrong here. There’s something wrong here. So I just say with all the respect in the world for voters and their right to make their decision weigh these equities. How much are you concerned about women having the right to choose or LGBTQ people having the right to their lives that you would vote for him?”

She concluded, “You wouldn’t even allow him in your house much less the White House. So in any event the yes. I think he should get the information, but because he is a candidate for president, but he should be held to a standard that the rest of us all had been.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN