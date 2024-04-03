ICE Official: Sanctuary Policies Put Dangerous People in Immigrant Communities, ‘We Have to Go out’ Constantly

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons criticized sanctuary jurisdictions for releasing dangerous people back into immigrant communities and said that “we have to go out, time and time again, if not daily, to go after these criminal aliens that are pretty much having free reign to run rampant and escape jurisdiction and escape prosecution.”

Lyons said, “[T]hat’s really the problem that we have right now is the fact that we do put out these detainer requests, we do reach out to these jurisdictions and ask their cooperation to help us identify these pretty heinous criminals…when you think about someone that’s accused of rape of a child, five counts over the age of three, nine counts of rape of a child over fourteen, you would think that a local jurisdiction would want to help us, help keep that person in custody or deport that criminal alien from the country, take them out of the neighborhoods, don’t let them back into that immigrant community where they can re-offend again. But we don’t have any cooperation.”

He added, “All too often, you’ll see a criminal, a noncitizen released back into the community and disappear. That’s the problem, is that they can absorb a new identity and we’ll never have the opportunity to take them into custody in a safe environment. … But we have to go out, time and time again, if not daily, to go after these criminal aliens that are pretty much having free reign to run rampant and escape jurisdiction and escape prosecution.”

