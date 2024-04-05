‘Women Are Going to Save Us’: MSNBC’s Deutsch Says Election About Abortion, Democracy

MSNBC commentator Donny Deutsch said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the election in November will be about “abortion and democracy,” which will cause female voters to pick President Joe Biden.

Deutsch said, “We talked about it a few days ago, that if he takes over, just look at what happens. That you could be a CEO of a company, and you’re daughter could tweet something negative about Trump and he could go after your company.”

He continued, “It is not the economy stuid, it is abortion and democracy. It is guttural issues. It is right brain issues. Women are going to save us. I think Biden could stand from the rooftop and hire the smartest guy in the world, guys like me to tell the economic story, it is not registering. You have to hit people in the gut. And you have to hit women and say your health care is being taken away. Your right to live the way you want is being taken away and you have to hit democracy.”

Deutsch said, “Not only CEOs, and I said this also, that any wealthy person who has enjoyed what this country has to offer, who has benefited. They’re the ones that make me sick. That wait a second, you’re willing to blow it all up just because maybe you’re tax break or you want to go to Mar-a-Lago or whatever it is. Those are the people, shame on you. Shame on you for not understanding what is at stake. That you don’t care if your kids could vote again. That you don’t care if your granddaughter might have to go to another state or not be able to get an abortion period. Shame on you. Just for the buck. And those are people that make my skin crawl.”

