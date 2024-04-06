Kid Rock: If You Don’t Vote for Donald Trump, You Ain’t from Michigan

Friday, on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Michigan native Kid Rock declared that former President Donald Trump would win his home state, just as he had in the 2016 presidential election in November.

“What do you think is going to happen in Michigan, though?” host Laura Ingraham asked. “I mean, your home state going to wake up and decide, no mas, we’re not going to kill our auto industry with EVs, and he’s going to win it.”

“Trump’s winning. Trump’s winning Michigan. I mean, the auto workers are smart enough to know that EVs mean you’re getting replaced with a robot,” Kid Rock replied. “They’re smart enough to know that. Everyone has Google.com. They can search it, whatever, like they know that this is coming. You know, I applaud what Elon Musk is doing. I think that guy is a genius. But in terms of Michigan, we’re going to make cars where we’re going to keep the industrial revolution alive. And we might have to innovate and go past that where things are going now. Am I getting off base here?”

“[M]ichigan is the melting pot of America,” he continued. “When people came from the South after, you know, the Industrial Revolution, the Civil War, this that and the other, and they stopped in Chicago, and they came to Detroit to make a living wage, this that and the other. They’ve stuck around. There’s been generations there, including my family.”

“I’m going to do the opposite. I’m going to do the opposite of Biden. I mean, if you don’t fight — if you don’t vote for Donald Trump, you ain’t from Michigan.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor