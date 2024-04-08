Ken Buck: ‘Moscow Marjorie’ Taylor Greene Only Cares About Social Media

Former Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) said Monday on CNN’s “OutFront” that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is “always focused on her social media account.”

On Fox News, former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said, “The one thing I’ve always found about Marjorie – she’s a very serious legislator that deals with policy, and the best way to deal with anyone like that is sit down and talk to them.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “You’ve worked with her more recently. Does what he say add up to you at all?”

Buck said, “Well I think Kevin is much more experienced talking to Marjorie about policy than I do first of all.”

He added, “My experience with Marjorie is, people have talked to her about not filing articles of impeachment on President Biden before he was sworn into office, on not filing articles of impeachment that were groundless made on other individuals in the Biden administration. And she was never moved by that. She was always focused on her social media account. And Moscow Marjorie is focused now on this Ukraine issue and getting her talking points from the Kremlin and making sure that she is popular and she is getting a lot of coverage.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN