Sen. Kelly: ‘Disaster’ Arizona Abortion Ban Because of Trump – He Could Go After Contraception Next

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead ” that it is fomer President Donald Trump’s fault the Arizona’s Supreme Court upheld a 123-year-old penal code provision that bans nearly all abortions except to save the life of the mother.

Host Jake Tapper asked “What’s your reaction to the ruling? And for folks who don’t live in Arizona, can you explain why the Arizona Supreme Court would rule this way?”

Kelly said, “Well, Jake, let me start by saying this is a disaster for women in Arizona. Arizona women deserve the right to make their own decision about abortion and now they can’t because of Donald Trump, so let’s be clear about that. Why did the Arizona Supreme Court do this? It’s because of the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade was the law of the land since 1973. Now women have lost a fundamental right in our state.”

He added, “There will be women in Arizona that could die because of this room ruling by the supreme court. Let’s be clear about this. This is what the former president wanted. He ended Roe v. Wade as we knew it, as it’s existed for decades and put women across the country in a really terrible position.”

He added, “I think what I’m more worried about is what’s next? I mean, if Donald Trump, I don’t believe he’s going to be reelected, but is the next thing on his agenda to take away other rights? I mean, is it to take away the right to contraception from women?”

