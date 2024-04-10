Biden Co-Chair Clyburn: It ‘Will Rectify All the Mistakes’ if Israeli People Remove Netanyahu

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said that the approach to Israel’s war against Hamas in the wake of the October 7 attacks is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “most recent mistake.” He added that “Israel must win, but Netanyahu must go. That, to me, will rectify all the mistakes, if the people of Israel get rid of Netanyahu. He is a mistake.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked Clyburn about President Joe Biden’s criticism of Netanyahu’s approach to the war and if parts of the Democratic Party will be satisfied with anything short of an immediate ceasefire.

Clyburn answered, “All of this, I would say, is Netanyahu’s most recent mistake. He has made mistake after mistake after mistake. He emboldened Hamas in Gaza. He negotiated for Qatar…to fund them. Those were mistakes. It was a mistake for him not to embrace a two-state solution, which he has never embraced. So, this is his most recent mistake. And I agree with a headline I saw this morning, Israel must win, but Netanyahu must go. That, to me, will rectify all the mistakes, if the people of Israel get rid of Netanyahu. He is a mistake.”

