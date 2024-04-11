Dem Rep. Suozzi: Biden Should Take ‘Unilateral Action’ on ‘This Open Border’ That He Ignored for a While

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) said he wants President Joe Biden to “take some unilateral action” on “this open border” and stated that “the President has started addressing it much more. He talked about it in the beginning of his administration.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “Congressman, we’ve got a new Axios poll tonight that finds 42% of Latino adults in America support a wall or a fence on the U.S.-Mexico border, and that is not just maybe larger than many listening may expect, it is also up twelve points in the past three years. Should President Biden be hearing this as a blaring wake-up call?”

Suozzi responded, “Absolutely. This is a problem that the American people are concerned about, and I’ve always said that the best elected official, the best politician is the one who says what the people are thinking already. And the people of the United States of America, whether they’re the Republicans, Independents, or Democrats are concerned about the border. They’re concerned about what they see on your show tonight, what they see as chaos. And a wall is not going to solve it by itself, but listen, make it part of the solution. Let’s get a bipartisan solution like the Senate bill that was negotiated by Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), one of the most honest, ethical, conservative Republicans in the Senate, along with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Sen. Kyrsten…Sinema (I-AZ). Let’s use that bipartisan compromise, and let’s push it forward.”

He added, “People are worried. That uncertainty of what’s going to happen because of this open border is making people worried. And we have to recognize that, people said to me during my campaign, and even now, oh, the border, the border, the border, that’s a Republican issue. No, it’s not. It’s an American issue, and we must address it. Now the President has started addressing it much more. He talked about it in the beginning of his administration. Now, he’s talking about it more, and I’m hoping he’ll take some unilateral action and we can force a bipartisan compromise, because we had a deal on the table…and President Trump swooped in and said, oh, I don’t want to give Biden a victory. I want to run on the chaos. Well, that’s unacceptable. Let’s make a deal. Let’s actually address this very real problem.”

