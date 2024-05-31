NSA Director: China Is ‘Increasingly’ ‘Threatening’ in Taiwan, South China Sea

During an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, National Security Agency Director and U.S. Cyber Command Director Gen. Timothy Haugh stated that “increasingly, we see China’s actions to be threatening” and not just in Taiwan, but also in the South China Sea with “threats to the Philippines, as well as Vietnam and Japan.”

Haugh said, “As we think about today, from our organizations, from the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, we’re really looking at two things: One is, what are the threats within the region, what are the tensions and what’s causing them? And then also, what are the cyber risks? So, when we look at the current tensions, when we look at really what we would like to be able to ensure is peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, in the South China Sea. And increasingly, we see China’s actions to be threatening in those areas, the activities around Taiwan over the last week, also threats to the Philippines, as well as Vietnam and Japan. And so, those are areas, from our perspective, we inform those threats to our policymakers to allow them to have a dialogue that’s informed by the facts and the current environment.”

