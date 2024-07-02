Pelosi: ‘Legitimate’ to Ask if Biden Debate Was an Episode or a Condition

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that after President Joe Biden’s debate performance, it was a “legitimate question” to ask if his performance was an episode or condition.

Mitchell said, “Everybody knows there’s an age issue. He certainly did the opposite of reassuring people with that high risk potentially high reward debate plan that they came up with. It backfired.”

Pelosi said, “You asked me to speak from my experience. My experience with Joe Biden is in all the legislation that we passed to save the country with the rescue package, money in people’s pockets, shots in their arm, children in school, people back to work, with the child tax credit, the infrastructure bill, rebuilding the infrastructure of America in a universal way where people can participate in those decisions. The Chips and Science Act to make us self-sufficient world, The PACT Act to honor our veterans and help those affected by burn pits, the list goes on.”

She added, “We have all these things that he was masterful in helping to write and to pass. He has a vision. He has knowledge. He has judgment. He has strategic thinking and the rest. He had a bad night. Again, I think it’s a legitimate question to say, is this an episode or is this a condition? When people ask that question, it’s legitimate, of both candidates.”

