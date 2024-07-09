Lindsey Graham: Why Won’t Biden Take a Cognitive Test? Because He Would Fail It

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised former President Donald Trump as the Republican presidential nominee, particularly for his foreign policy achievements during his presidency.

However, he also questioned incumbent President Joe Biden’s shortcomings and said Biden would not cognitive test “because he would fail it.”

“[I]t’s good to have a Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump, who’s ready to go on day one, can straighten out the world pretty quickly,” Graham said. “But here’s what I worry about, the whole world is watching. They saw the interview. They saw the debate, and how does World War III start? One way to start World War III is for the Iranians to break out and acquire a nuclear weapon. I promise you, every Arab in the Mideast will want a nuclear weapon of their own and the next thing you know, we’re on the road to Armageddon.”

“Trump had Iran in a box,” he continued. “The ayatollah and the Iranians are running wild under Biden. So here’s what I would tell President Biden, 80% of the people today in a Washington Post poll think you’re too old to be president of the United States. I’m worried about you being commander-in-chief for four more months, much less four more years. Why don’t you take a cognitive exam to assure all of us that you are as fit as you [claim]. All of us doubt it.”

“Why won’t he take a cognitive test, Sean?” Graham added. “Because he would fail it. He knows he would fail. Everybody who wants Biden to stay in place knows he will fail, and it scares the hell out of me that we’re going to be having this man to be commander-in-chief for four more months.”

