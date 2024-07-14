Stephanopoulos: Trump and His Supporters Have Contributed to this Violent Rhetoric’

ABC host George Stephanopoulos said Sunday on “This Week” that Donald Trump and his supporters have contributed to “violent rhetoric” while discussing yesterday’s assassination attempt on the former president.

Stephanopoulos said, “Of course, President Trump and his supporters have contributed to this violent rhetoric as well.”

Co-host Martha Raddatz said, “Absolutely, George. We were just looking back this morning at some of the things that former President Trump has said. He warned last March of potential death and destruction if he were charged by the Manhattan district attorney. ‘Our country is being destroyed as they tell us to be peaceful.’ Trump, in January, warned of bedlam in the country if the criminal charges against him succeeded. And of course, in March, he said, ‘Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole, that’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it.’ he said he was partly joking and that that was taken out of context. But those are indeed his words.”

She added, “And you have heard it from supporters as well, and supporters are certainly in some parts angry. And let’s remember January 6th. In so many ways, for the campaign, January 6th will probably be in the background after yesterday’s event. This is a very difficult time for this campaign. I’m sure this week in Milwaukee that President Trump will highlight this, and President Biden is going to have to figure out how to go forward with his campaign and what exactly they say.”