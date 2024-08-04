GOP Rep. Donalds on Kamala Race: ‘This Is Really a Phony Controversy’

Representative Byron Donalds (R-FL) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that questions over Vice President Kamala Harris race were a “phony controversy.”

Host George Stephanopoulos said, “Why is former President Trump questioning the vice president’s racial identity?”

Donalds said, “Well, first, George, in Chicago he was responding to a question from, I believe, Rachel Scott. This is really a phony controversy. I don’t really care, and most people don’t, but if we’re going to be accurate, when Kamala Harris went into the United States Senate, it was AP who said she was the Indian-American senator. It was played up a lot and she’s running nationally.”

He added, “Obviously the campaign has shifted. They’re talking much more about her father’s heritage and her black identity. It doesn’t really matter. The president mentioned it. What he also talks about far more frequently is the fact that Kamala Harris is the person who created this massive inflation which is destroying black families, white families, Hispanic families. It’s her failure as border czar that has left our southern border wide open, more than 10 million illegal immigrants coming into our country, record fentanyl coming into our country which has killed more Americans than any other point in the history of our country with respect specifically to fentanyl. And the fact that she and Joe Biden have unleashed one of the worst foreign policies in the history of our country that has us on the verge of World War III. That is Kamala Harris’ record. President Trump talks about that frequently, but yes, he did mention it in Chicago in response to a question.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN