Pelosi: Walz Is ‘Right Down the Middle’

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), is “right down the middle.”

Pelosi said, “Tim Walz is wonderful. And she had many good choices among the six and certainly among the two. I’m a big fan of Gov. Shapiro. Tim Walz I know very well. He served in the House. To characterize him as left is so unreal. … He’s right down the middle. He’s a heartland-of-America Democrat. And he was the chair of our Veterans Affairs Committee, and I don’t want anybody to forget that, because he made tremendous, tremendous gains for our veterans, working with our folks on the Appropriations Committee, and with the speaker, we made more progress than had ever been made in the history of our country since the G.I. Bill under his leadership. Twenty-five years in the National Guard, longest serving non-commissioned officer [who has] ever served in the Congress of the United States. So he brings the security credential. He brings the rural credential, and he will do well in rural America.”

She added, “[R]eally, it was mystifying to me to see someone that I worked with, shall we say, right down the middle, characterized on the left in this regard. He has her confidence, obviously.”

