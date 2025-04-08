DJ Moby Asks Trump Voters ‘Can You Finally Admit You Were Wrong?’

Constant Donald Trump critic and sometime DJ Moby has returned to his favorite pastime of dismissing the Republican president and those who support him.

Moby made his displeasure clear in a video posted on X – formerly known as Twitter – barely 100 days into Trump 2.0.

He said: “So, for the people who voted for Trump or have supported Trump, can you finally just admit you were wrong? Trump has spent his entire life bankrupting businesses, and now — surprise, surprise — he’s bankrupting the United States.

“So, look, we can move on, but if you supported Trump or voted for him, just please, finally now just admit you were wrong.”

Moby has a long history of sneering at Republicans.

Back in 2015 the electronic music pioneer Moby (real name Richard Melville Hall) railed against “racist, xenophobic, ignorant” Republicans who “support war” and “hate immigrants,” as Breitbart News reported.

He also shared an Instagram picture of a bumper-sticker laden car in Georgia, captioning it: “The worst part of America: racist, xenophobic, ignorant, republican, and armed.”

Then in 2018 the left-wing activist said during a get-out-the-vote concert he was researching ways to emigrate to Canada in case Democrats failed to retake the House of Representatives and President Donald Trump claimed re-election in 2020.

“I have to say, like everyone, I am on regular occasion Googling, ‘How do you become an expat? How do you get Canadian citizenship? What are some other countries I consider moving to?’” Moby told audience members at Los Angeles’ Palace Theater last Thursday evening. “Because if the Democrats lose the midterms and Trump wins in 2020, I’m done, because they’re doing everything in their power to erode the sort of checks and balances.”

Moby was joined by a slew of rock’s most popular artists, including Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Karen O and Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and singer-songwriter Beck, to demand an end to Trump’s political ambitions.