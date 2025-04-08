Nolte: 55% of Leftists Believe It’s Justifiable to Assassinate Trump Thanks to Apps Like BlueSky

A troubling new study backs up what has become obvious since the November presidential election: the political left is seeking to normalize and use violence to achieve its fascist political goals.

This is also known as terrorism.

The Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) recently issued a new report which “found that a growing number of people are willing to justify and even applaud killing in the name of politics and a warped sense of social justice,” per Fox News. “The chilling change appears to have accelerated in recent months.”

Joel Finkelstein, one of the lead authors of the report, told Fox: “What was formerly taboo culturally has become acceptable [on the left]. We are seeing a clear shift – glorification, increased attempts and changing norms – all converging into what we define as ‘assassination culture.’”

That is the study’s term for it: “assassination culture.”

According to the study, the left’s embrace of violence to achieve a political end began with the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last December. After Luigi Mangione was arrested and charged with the assassination, the left immediately turned him into a folk hero. There is even a ballot measure in California called the Luigi Mangione Access to Health Care Act.

Finkelstein explained that the Luigi fanboying merely opened the door to this frightening acceptability. The left’s assassination culture has spread ever since.

“It’s not just Luigi anymore,” Finkelstein told Fox. “We’re seeing an expansion: Trump, Musk and others are now being openly discussed as legitimate targets, often cloaked in meme culture and gamified online dialogue.”

This culture can be found primarily in Democrat safe spaces like the X alternative BlueSky.

The most chilling information is found in the NCRI poll of 1,200 adults. A disturbing 48.6 percent of those who self-identify as “left of center” said the murder of Elon Musk is justifiable. That number increased to 55.2 percent for President Trump. When asked if “destroying Tesla dealerships is partially acceptable,” 57.6 percent of leftists said yes.

“BlueSky was modeled as a safe alternative to Twitter for the left, but what it’s become is an extremist platform,” Finkelstein explained.

He clarified: “We are not an anti-free speech organization, but we know what a threat is. And what’s happening online on platforms like BlueSky represents a significant threat to American democratic values.”

Rather than censor this assassination culture, Finkelstein said: “If leaders on the left explicitly condemn these trends and reassert moral norms, they can dismantle this culture quickly.”

And therein lies the problem.

Leading Democrats will never condemn political violence because they approve of political violence that furthers their cause. The corporate media will never pressure Democrats to condemn this violence because the corporate media approve of (and encourage) political violence that furthers the leftist cause.

Between public schooling, a celebrity culture that promotes narcissism as a virtue, not to mention the everybody-gets-a-trophy mindset of entitlement, what we have among us are millions of leftists who cannot psychologically deal with not getting their way.

Donald Trump’s triumphant reelection sent them spinning. To begin with, after railing against anyone who questioned the 2020 presidential election results, the left could not purge their anger by questioning Trump’s victory—something they’ve done to cope with Republican presidential victories for 25 years. There was no Russia Collusion Hoax this time, either.

Add to Trump’s victory how he hit the ground running with executive orders dismantling the corrupt Deep State infrastructure, like USAID, combined with DOGE, and the left now sees (correctly — tee hee) an existential threat to their national power. They also see in Trump someone who has assembled a loyal and capable team immune to the corporate media’s tired emotional blackmail and other tricks.

The result is a leftist meltdown driven by fear and helplessness. But rather than use next year’s midterm elections as a release valve by organizing and making a case for why the public should trust them again with power, the left is seething with rationalizations for violence against their political enemies.

Get out of the blue cities.

Buy guns.

Have nothing to do with affluent white women who vote Democrat.

That’s the only advice you need.

