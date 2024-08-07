Pelosi: Some Republicans ‘Told Me’ They Want Harris to Win to End Trump ‘Cult’

House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that some of her Republican colleagues have told her that if Vice President Kamala Harris can defeat Donald Trump, they can get “back to our debate on the issues.”

Pelosi said, “Let’s just talk about the glory of Kamala and Tim, the promise that they have put out there, the enthusiasm.”

Mitchell said, “You talk about John McCain and talking to him and he gave you a heads-up he was going to vote, the key vote to save The Affordable Care Act, Obamacare, so there used to be bipartisanship. You write about this throughout your book. What happened?”

Pelosi said, “Well, the Republican Party has been hijacked. It is now a cult, and they should take it back because the public needs a strong Republican Party. The Grand Old Party, great things they’ve done for the country, great leadership that they have provided and what now? What now? So in any event we just have to win the election. They have told me, some of the Republicans have told me, you have to beat them in the general because we can’t beat them in the primary, and then we will come back to our debate on the issues. What is the role of government since the beginning of our country? It’s just the competition of ideas and the excitement of it all.”

