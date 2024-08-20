McCaskill: RNC Was ‘Testosterone-Laden Grievance Machine’

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Monday on “Deadline” that the Republican National Convention was a “testosterone-laden grievance machine,” while praising the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

McCaskill said, “Look at the split screen, between the Republican convention and this one so far. The Republican convection was a testosterone laden grievance machine. Trump coming out to the song “Men Rule the World” and Hulk Hogan ripping off his shirt and you know it was just ridiculous. It is like women don’t have the right to vote.”

She continued, “And then you look last night, starting with in a nod to the reverend getting this to happen because I know he was instrumental in it, the tribute to Jesse Jackson. Followed by the really moving testimonies of women who had faced health crises because of Roe being over turned and Trump’s abortion ban. To AOC.”

She added, “Obviously to Hillary Clinton who was magnificent last night. That shows a party that wants to reach to every corner of this country. Trump’s party doesn’t want to do that. I don’t know exactly who they’re going for. They certainly are not paying attention to women’s vote. I don’t think they’re doing a very good job with the union vote when he’s advocating firing people who are threatening to strike with Elon Musk. I certainly think he’s struggling with his effort at talking about black jobs, which with people of color and their vote.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN