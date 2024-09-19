Hillary Clinton: Trump Was ‘Enjoying’ Watching the January 6 Riot

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump “was enjoying” watching the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Clinton said, “I came back in to my house, I didn’t have any knowledge of anything going on, and, you know, Chelsea and her husband, Mark and the kids were living with us during COVID, and Bill was at our breakfast table and Chelsea was standing next to him, and they had the television on and I didn’t even know what they were watching.”

She continued, “There were these images of the Capitol, and people scuffling and fighting with police officers and scaling the walls. And, you know, Bill told me that, you know, there were rioters who were doing what they thought to be Trump’s bidding, trying to interrupt the certification of the election in the congress, and were, you know, in full riot mode.”

Clinton added, “And, you know, Bill had his, literally, head in his hands, he just could not believe it. I was looking at a place I’d gone to work in for eight years; I was stunned, sickened, and, you know, my daughter, who has grown up in politics, and, you know, has been around people who are of different parties, but as always, you know, found ways to talk to everybody, and particularly loved the way that, you know, George and Barbara Bush treated her from the time she was a little girl, so, you know, we have very fond memories of the transition of power, the peaceful transition, and we were just in a state of deep, deep worry and despair.”

She concluded, “Like many, many Americans, we watched that unfold throughout the day, and wondered, ‘Where was the president? Where were the orders to end this terrible assault on our democracy?’ And of course, they weren’t there because he was, I have to say, enjoying what he was watching on television. That’s the only conclusion one can draw, and he held out hope that his efforts to intimidate, to overwhelm the legitimate constitutional process might actually work.”

