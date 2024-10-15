Walz: Trump Proposing 10,000 More Border Agents, Giving Bonuses Is ‘Ridiculous Number’

During an interview with WGAL News 8 on Monday, 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) stated that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s proposal to add 10,000 Border Patrol agents and give them a $10,000 retention and signing bonus is “some ridiculous number that he wants to fix the border.”

Walz said, “[T]here is a solution to this, it’s a bipartisan bill crafted by the most conservative Republican senators, the Border Patrol agents. And the only reason that that’s not in place right now is Donald Trump wanted it to fail. And now, over the weekend, he makes up some ridiculous number that he wants to fix the border. Donald Trump’s not interested in fixing the problem. Donald Trump wants the problem. It allows him to talk about it, and it allows him to spread vile and, quite honestly, just absolutely false information about people. He has Republican mayors and Republican governors telling him to stop it, because it’s not true. He’s in Aurora, CO, where the Republican mayor said none of these things are true. But, look, the American people know who Donald Trump is. Donald Trump’s in it for Donald Trump. Kamala Harris is in it for the people.”

