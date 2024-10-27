Liz Cheney: We Cannot Have ‘Unstable,’ ‘Depraved,’ ‘Cruel’ Trump as President

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) claimed Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump was too unstable, depraved and cruel to be president.

Cheney said, “The Trump campaign, JD Vance, they absolutely understand how damaging it is for the American people to see all of these unprecedented levels of senior officials from the Trump administration telling the American people that Donald Trump is unfit. And so they concoct these things that are completely divorced from any connection to the truth to lash out and attack. Look, the American people understand, you know, to have these kinds of people like General Kelly come out and speak publicly, they know that that is core Donald Trump. He really has no conscience. They know that he’s erratic. They know that he’s chaotic. They know that he is cruel, and they’re telling the American people that.”

She added, “I am absolutely confident, having spent time with Vice President Harris, having talked to her, she really does believe and understands how important it is for her to govern as a president who unites us, as a president who listens to different perspectives and points of view, as a president who’s going to do what’s right for this country. I hope that you guys play as much Donald Trump footage as you can over the course of the next nine days or so because the more the American people see him, the more they remember you know we cannot have a president who is unstable and depraved and cruel and that’s what Donald Trump proves himself to be every time he, he says things like that.”

