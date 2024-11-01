Pelosi: I Don’t Know Why Anybody Would Vote for ‘Unpatriotic’ Trump

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that she does not know why anybody would vote for former President Donald Trump.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Why do you think this election is so close?”

Pelosi said, “I could never understand why anybody would vote for somebody so disrespectful of women, so unpatriotic, who speaks with disdain and negativity about John McCain and George Herbert Walker Bush and our men and women in uniform who’ve given their lives for our country and all the rest. I don’t know why anybody would be for him. But nonetheless, respectful of the fact that they are voters and and they have their right to their opinion. I don’t know, but it’s close because elections are close. Look back at all the elections of recent times they’re close.”

She added, “I can just tell you because I’ve been in a different city every day different yesterday, two cities in one state, Arizona the enthusiasm on the ground is enormous. You know, I’m a former chair of the party. I believe win the election you must own the ground. You must get out the vote. You must call. You must text. You must door knock. You must walk precincts. That’s what we see overwhelmingly.”

