Brazile: We Kept Bragging About Jobs When People Working Two Can’t Afford Things

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” former DNC Chair and ABC News Contributor Donna Brazile stated that while most people agree with Democrats on policy, “they want someone to help them make ends meet. We kept talking about jobs, jobs, jobs, 16 million jobs created, and everybody kept saying, yeah, I’m working two jobs and I still can’t afford the basic essentials of life.”

Brazile said, [relevant remarks begin around 29:05] “I also think that Democrats have to continue to talk about our values, our values that bring Americans together. Most Americans agree with us on the issues. They agree with us on these policy positions. But they want someone to help them make ends meet. We kept talking about jobs, jobs, jobs, 16 million jobs created, and everybody kept saying, yeah, I’m working two jobs and I still can’t afford the basic essentials of life. So, look, we made mistakes but there [are] lessons to be learned, Bill, and let me just tell you, two years from now, we’ll have a different conversation.”

Later, Brazile said that legislation passed by Biden will continue to create jobs and that people bought inaccurate arguments from Trump and that Harris was a good candidate.

She also stated that incumbents around the world have lost due to inflation and the Biden-Harris administration made good progress on costs.

