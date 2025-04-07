The Supreme Court of the United States lifted a block from U.S. District Judges James Boasberg, which prevented the Trump administration from deporting suspected illegal alien gang members under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

While the ruling from the Supreme Court is a win for President Donald Trump and his administration, it was described as “narrow and focused on the proper venue for the cases, rather than on the administration’s use of a centuries-old law to justify its decision” to deport suspected illegal alien gang members, according to the New York Times.

Per the outlet, in a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court justices found that “the migrants had improperly challenged their deportations in Washington, D.C.,” when they should have challenged them in Texas, “where they were being held”:

The justices did not address the question of whether the Trump administration improperly categorized the Venezuelans as deportable under the Alien Enemies Act, finding the migrants had improperly challenged their deportations in Washington, D.C. The justices determined that the migrants should have raised challenges in Texas, where they were being held.

“The detainees are confined in Texas, so venue is improper in the District of Columbia,” the court said in its order.

In a post on X, Attorney General Pam Bondi responded to the Supreme Court’s decision and described it as a “landmark victory for the rule of law.”

Bondi continued, “An activist judge in Washington, DC does not have the jurisdiction to seize control of President Trump’s authority to conduct foreign policy and keep the American people safe. The Department of Justice will continue fighting in court to make America safe again.”

As Breitbart News’s John Binder reported, Trump asked the Supreme Court to “allow the federal government to deport” suspected illegal alien gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.

In March, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to allow for the expedited removal of illegal Venezuelan migrants who were suspected of being members of the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang.