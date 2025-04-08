Police sources say a youth soccer coach accused of killing a teenage victim in Lancaster, California, on March 28 is an illegal alien.

The suspect in the case is identified as 43-year-old Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, and the victim is identified as 13-year-old Oscar “Omar” Hernandez, Fox News reported Tuesday.

Images show the victim in the case:

“Sources told Fox News on Tuesday that Garcia-Aquino is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador,” the outlet said.

The suspect was reportedly the victim’s soccer coach, per KTLA.

Omar Hernadez had gone to visit Garcia-Aquino in Lancaster but was reported missing two days later. Authorities found the boy’s body off a road in Oxnard on Wednesday, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

When speaking of the tragic loss, a young man who was friends with the teenager told KCAL News he was in shock when he learned what happened.

“I didn’t believe it because I just saw him that same week. He was a good person. He was really funny. He was sweet and always had a smile on his face,” he said:

Per the Fox report, the suspect is charged with “one count of murder with the special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission or attempted commission of lewd acts with a child, making him eligible for the death penalty,” and he also faces possible life behind bars without parole.

An image shows the suspect:

The outlet added that “the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also charged Garcia-Aquino on Monday with one felony count of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense, following his alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy in Palmdale in February 2024.”

Now, authorities are considering whether or not to seek the death penalty regarding the murder case, according to ABC 7:

It is important to note that deportations have reportedly reached over 100,000 since President Donald Trump took office for a second term in January. His administration has been working to move criminal illegal aliens out of American communities as they have been suffering in the aftermath of former President Joe Biden’s (D) disastrous open border policies, according to Breitbart News.