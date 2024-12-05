Fetterman: Trump Should Be Pardoned, NYC Case Was ‘Politically Motivated’

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that President-elect Donald Trump should be pardoned for the New York City business records case because it was “politically motivated.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter is facing bipartisan backlash, even the Democrats are all over it. But what do you think? Is it much ado about nothing? It is his son after all, and people do have sympathy for that but a lot of people are angry with him about it. What do you say?”

Fetterman said, “I think it’s undeniable that the case against Hunter Biden was really politically motivated, but I also think it’s true that the trial in New York for Trump, that was political as well. And in both cases, I think a pardon is appropriate and I really think collectively America’s confidence in these kind of institutions have been damaged by these kinds of cases, and we cannot allow these kinds of institutions to be weaponized against our political opponents. And it’s very clear both trials were politically motivated weaponized on the other side.”

Behar said, “They’ll say that about the J6 people too, though, right? That’s what they’re going to say on the other side, that that is weaponized also,” Behar said, referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters. There remains a looming question as to whether Trump himself will be pardoning those convicted over the riot when he gets back in office.”

Fetterman said, “No, no, no, I’m not referring to that. I’m talking about the New York trial and now the Democrats on our side, there were some that were gleeful, now he’s a convicted felon and those things and now for our party, we were talking about criminal justice and we are now talking about second chances and now all of a sudden now you’re, like, well, he’s a convicted felon and all these things and now clearly, again, both of those trials, the Hunter Biden one and the trial in New York for Trump, that was clearly those politically motivated and those kinds of charges would have never been brought unless one side could realize they could weaponize that.”

