Watch Live: Hearing on Stopping the Spread of Antisemitism on College Campuses

The House Committee on Education and Workforce holds a hearing on stopping antisemitism on American college campuses on Wednesday, May 7.

Testifying before the committee will be the presidents of Haverford College, DePaul University, and California Polytechnic State University, as well as the former National Legal Director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Antisemitic protests and actions have swept across American universities since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.