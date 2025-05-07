Trump’s Wi-Fi Policies Fueled a $2 Trillion Economic Engine

The following content is sponsored by Americans for Limited Government.

What’s the most pro-growth Trump policy of Trump’s first term that you’ve never heard of? Promoting unlicensed spectrum.

Unlicensed spectrum simply refers to radio frequencies that can be used by anyone without the need for a license. For that reason, unlicensed spectrum drives innovation in the U.S., allowing anyone with an internet connection to power a small business, learn from home, or pursue the next big idea. In this day and age, Wi-Fi isn’t just a convenience; it’s essential infrastructure that powers our economy.

By 2027, Wi-Fi is projected to generate $2.4 trillion in annual economic value in the U.S. alone. That includes $1.29 trillion in GDP contribution, over $500 billion in consumer benefit, and more than 13 million jobs. By 2032, that number grows to 21 million jobs.

And we’ve already seen what happens when smart, pro-growth spectrum policy is prioritized. During President Trump’s first term, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) made a first-of-its-kind decision to open up a swath of mid-band spectrum—the 6 GHz band—for unlicensed use. That is, make it accessible to the American people rather than let giant multinational mobile carriers hoard it and sell it back to their customers. That unanimous, bipartisan move has been an overwhelming success that nearly 70 other countries have now embraced, too.

President Trump’s decision respected incumbents, encouraged innovation, and relied on private sector investment. It worked. This policy was projected to yield $180 billion in value over five years. It ended up generating an astounding $870 billion in just the first two. By 2027, that number is expected to reach $1.2 trillion. The move also supported 2 million jobs in 2023 and is on track to support nearly 14 million by 2032. This wasn’t a federal spending program. It was smart, market-enabling policy. It let innovators build without heavy-handed intervention—and American consumers and businesses are still reaping the rewards.

After just five years, nearly 90 percent of smartphone data is traveling over Wi-Fi rather than cellular networks. Wi-Fi access also saves consumers nearly $1,000 per year compared to relying on cellular data plans. Without it, Americans would collectively face an additional $420 billion in expenses by 2027.

Now, some are arguing that the spectrum unleashed during President Trump’s first administration – to the benefit of the American public – should be taken away and used to pay for tax cuts. Let’s be clear: tax cuts should be paid for by reducing the size of government, not taking away a public good that belongs to taxpayers anyway. And it’s important here to read the fine print because using spectrum as a pay-for simply means selling it off to major mobile corporations for their exclusive use, and thus, allowing them to turn around and charge consumers more to use it. It’s an entirely disingenuous argument that puts corporate interests ahead of consumers.

In the five years since President Trump’s decision, Wi-Fi demand is surging, thanks to new applications in telehealth, augmented reality, remote work, and the internet of things. Just think of how many Wi-Fi connected devices you have in your own house that are used on a daily basis.

But without enough spectrum to handle this growth, we risk bottlenecks and higher consumer costs. The next logical step is freeing up more mid-band spectrum—particularly the 7 GHz band—for unlicensed use. Doing so could also support 1.5 million new jobs by 2032.

This isn’t about government picking winners. It’s about removing barriers so the market can do what it does best: grow, compete, and deliver value. Unleashing more unlicensed spectrum is the kind of low-cost, high-impact reform conservatives should be championing. It’s pro-growth, pro-innovation, and pro-consumer. And unlike some broadband policies that rely on subsidies or new federal programs, this one simply unlocks access to a finite, underused resource. The private sector takes it from there. We don’t need new programs or new taxes or to expand the size of government. We just need to give the market room to work.

The success of the 6 GHz expansion showed the world what’s possible when policymakers embrace forward-thinking, pro-growth spectrum policy. Now it’s time to double down.

Unlicensed spectrum is one of the best tools we have to strengthen our economy, support working Americans, and maintain our global leadership in tech and innovation. Expanding unlicensed spectrum and supporting Wi-Fi isn’t just good policy—it’s common sense. Let’s build on what works. Free more spectrum, grow our economy, create more jobs, and let American innovation thrive.