GOP Rep. Tenney: We Also Have to Go After Sanctuary Campuses, Not Just Cities

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) argued for defunding sanctuary cities and also stated that sanctuary college campuses can’t be allowed to be sanctuaries and undermine the law.

Tenney stated that incoming Border Czar Tom Homan’s threat to prosecute those who obstruct the deportation process is “an excellent idea. Not to mention we should be defunding these cities that are perpetuating sanctuary city laws. Sanctuary city laws are a defiance of law. That is not upholding the rule of law. We can’t have municipalities and even some college campuses actually engaging in undermining and flaunting our laws. That’s how you have a society. That’s what our Constitution is based on is upholding the rule of law and making sure that those things are enforced.”

She continued, “Tom Homan is going to enforce that. These jurisdictions and these people who are attempting to obstruct the deportation of people who are here illegally should be held accountable and they should be prosecuted.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett