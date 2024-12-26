Dem Rep. Scholten on Biden’s Absence: It’s a Holiday, He’s Confirmed Judges

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI) responded to a question on why President Joe Biden appears to be absent by stating that “I think everyone’s entitled to a little time over the holidays. I know this administration is on par to meet, if not surpass, already, the number of judges confirmed to the Supreme Court. I’ve been talking with Cabinet-level officials, even up until a few days ago about things that we hope to accomplish in the remaining duration.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, [relevant exchange begins around 1:19:55] “On another sensitive issue, while I have you, Congresswoman, President Biden went on vacation in Saint Croix today. He has no public events scheduled tomorrow. He has, what, just 25 days left in his presidency? Why do you think he is seemingly missing in action?”

Scholten responded, “Well, I certainly can’t speak for the President’s schedule. I don’t set it. I think everyone’s entitled to a little time over the holidays. I know this administration is on par to meet, if not surpass, already, the number of judges confirmed to the Supreme Court. I’ve been talking with Cabinet-level officials, even up until a few days ago about things that we hope to accomplish in the remaining duration. I know one thing’s for sure. I took some time off with my family yesterday, but I’m back at it today, getting ready to do what we can with the remainder of this administration and hit the ground running January 20 with the new administration.”

