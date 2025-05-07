Schiff: Trump Will ‘Cave’ on Tariffs in Next Couple of Weeks

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) predicted Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that President Donald Trump would “cave” on implementing tariffs in the next couple of weeks.

When asked about tariffs, Schiff said, “I’m very concerned. I was at one of California’s ports just a week or so ago, and they were talking about the real declines in traffic they’re seeing into the port, which they can see across the horizon, because you can see when ships leave from overseas, when they’re going to arrive, you can see the falloff in cargo containers. I think they’re expecting within the next couple of weeks to see a third of their traffic disappear, and maybe even more in terms of the number of cargo containers. So it’s going to have a huge impact on the economy of our state, but it’s going to have a huge impact on the country’s economy.”

He added, “Frankly, I think the president is going to cave probably within the next couple of weeks. He’ll find some face saving claim of a nonexistent deal to justify it but even then, the damage in the near term is irreversible. I think a lot of the damage he’s done is irreversible in the long term. He’s already caused the economy to contract.”

