L.A. County Supervisor: It Took Four Days to Institute Curfew Because You Have to Do Prep

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors member Janice Hahn stated that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass took so long to impose a curfew because “there’s some prep that has to be done before you institute a curfew.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas asked, “Last night, you had a curfew. It seemed to work. The question is, why didn’t Mayor Bass impose that curfew earlier? Why did she wait four nights to impose it?”

Hahn answered, “Well, I think it’s, any time that you impose a curfew, you have to confer with your law enforcement and with leaders in the city to make sure everybody’s on the same page, because as soon as you institute a curfew, of course, you have to make sure that your law enforcement is then willing to enforce it. So, there’s some prep that has to be done before you institute a curfew. We had curfews during COVID. We’ve had other curfews. And it’s a measured approach that the mayor can take.”

Vargas then cut in to say that the curfew did work after four rough nights and there are questions about why she didn’t do it sooner.

Hahn then responded, “There is one square mile of Los Angeles where this is taking place, okay? In L.A. County, there [are] 4,000 square miles. There [are] 500 square miles in L.A.”

