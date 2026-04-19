The heroic Oklahoma high school principal who took a bullet tackling a school shooter was crowned prom king by students at the school’s big annual event Friday night.

A video of 60-year-old Kirk Moore being crowned and walking among the celebrating students has gone viral, pulling 1.6 million views on X alone.

The principal received the honor just ten days after he was shot in the leg as he charged and wrestled down an ex-pupil armed with two semi-automatic pistols, no doubt saving countless student lives as well as his own.

Pauls Valley High School students gave Moore the tribute, traditionally reserved for a popular student, after the dance’s DJ declared him “our king” and blasted the Chad Kroeger song “Hero.”

The educator likely prevented a mass tragedy on April 7 when he took down 20-year-old gunman Victor Lee Hawkins moments after Hawkins pointed a handgun at a student in the school lobby — the moment caught on surveillance video that also went viral.

The school is located in Pauls Valley, a town of hardly 6,000 residents, about 60 miles south of Oklahoma City.

Moore, a district employee of more than 35 years, rushed onto the scene after hearing a commotion in the lobby. Hawkins fired a shot at the principal before being tackled.

“Investigators say the suspect also admitted to them he ‘did not like Principal Moore’ and ‘went to the high school to kill Moore,’” according to KFOR.

“Hawkins also reportedly admitted to stealing the guns from his dad, telling investigators he ‘wanted to conduct his own school shooting like the Columbine shooters did,’ referring to the 1999 massacre that left 14 victims dead,” the New York Post reported.

Hawkins has been charged with intent to kill and other firearm-related offenses and is due back in court on May 8.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.