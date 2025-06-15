Bass: Trump Doesn’t Understand Our Economy ‘Cannot Function’ Without Immigrant Labor

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump does not understand there were entire sectors of the U.S. economy “cannot function without immigrant labor.”

Host Dana Bash said, “Officials say more than 20,000 demonstrators took to the streets in L.A. yesterday as part of the nationwide No Kings protests, which were largely peaceful. There was a pocket of unrest outside the federal building. How violent did things ge in reality last night in your town?”

Bass said, “Well, yes and I appreciate you pointing that out, because this is a small sliver of our town. There were a lot of people out, about 30,000. I will tell you that out of that big crowd, five people were arrested, about 30 were given citations, and there were injuries on both sides. Officers were injured and so were people that were there. But, you know, I think that one, if the raids hadn’t happened, then that protest would have been a No Kings protest. We know that that was planned months in advance, but the disruption and the fear that has been caused by the outrage by the raids has really had a devastating effect and has been a body blow to our economy. I don’t think the president understands that we have entire sectors of our economy that cannot function without immigrant labor.”

