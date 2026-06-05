Exclusive: Tuberville Warns ‘We’re Going to Lose the Damn Country’ if We Don’t Bust Filibuster, Pass SAVE America Act

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) called for an end to the filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act.

Tuberville said, “I was not for busting the filibuster a few years ago, but I saw what I saw at the Democrats were doing, and so they didn’t pass it. But let me tell you something. We know for a fact, 100%, they will bust the filibuster the first day that they take control of the Senate. In the near future, if we don’t pass the SAVE America Act.”

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