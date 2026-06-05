Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Friday he will be settling a case so as to secure a declaration that Florida’s 3-day gun purchase waiting period is unconstitutional.

Uthmeier posted to X:

Every government office, including mine, exists to protect your God-given rights as enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. That’s why we’re settling a landmark federal case that declares Florida’s 3-day firearm purchase waiting period unconstitutional under the Second Amendment.

NRA-ILA executive director John Commerford observed that Uthmeier entered into the settlement agreement alongside the NRA.

Commerford said, “Law-abiding Floridians should never be delayed from exercising their fundamental rights. This is a major victory and we look forward to the court permanently striking down this restriction.”

Breitbart News noted that on June 3, 2026, it was announced that Port St. Lucie’s Tradition Community Association backed off enforcing a community gun ban after AG Uthmeier threatened them with legal action.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.