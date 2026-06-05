A Massachusetts town has canceled a planned visit by Prager U’s “Freedom Truck” mobile history museum — marking America’s 250th anniversary — saying that “even the appearance of political alignment could negatively impact” community trust.

“The Freedom 250 Mobile History Truck event Scheduled for June 14 through 16, 2026, has been canceled,” the Westfield Police Department announced in a Monday Facebook post.

“It was brought to our attention that while the program receives partial funding and support from federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Education, it is also supported by PragerU, a media organization associated with a particular political viewpoint,” officials added.

The police department went on to say that when they initially “arranged for this event and partnered with Westfield State University to provide the location for the museum, our sole objective was to provide a free, educational, and family-friendly opportunity for community engagement.”

“We believed the mobile museum would offer a unique way for residents to learn about American history while allowing officers to connect with the community we serve,” Westfield Police Department continued.

“At no time was our participation intended to endorse or promote any political ideology, organization, or viewpoint,” they added.

Westfield officials further revealed that they canceled the Freedom Truck visit due to “some members” of the community perceiving the event differently, and claimed that “even the appearance of political alignment could negatively impact that trust.”

“Over the past week it has become clear that some members of both the University and Westfield community perceive our involvement differently,” the police department said.

“While that perception does not reflect our intent, we recognize that maintaining the trust and confidence of the community is essential,” officials added. “Because even the appearance of political alignment could negatively impact that trust, we have made the decision to cancel the event.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment this decision may cause,” the Westfield Police Department concluded in its post.

Currently, PragerU is working with the Chief of Police and authorities on finding a solution.

“PragerU CEO Marissa Streit personally spoke with Westfield, Massachusetts Mayor Michael McCabe by phone, and the two have agreed to work together on planning a bigger and even better Freedom Truck event in Massachusetts. More details are coming soon,” the organization said in a statement.

As Breitbart News reported, the mobile museums, known as “Freedom Trucks” — part of President Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 initiative celebrating the United States’ milestone birthday — are traveling coast to coast throughout 2026, highlighting America’s founding, defining moments, shared values, and hopes for the future.

The interactive mobile museums, which were designed and created by PragerU, are traveling across the country in a fleet of six trucks, bringing immersive American history exhibits to communities everywhere.

“I liked the fact that different points of view were available and then taking that away, I’m not a huge fan of that,” community member Scott Harlow told WWLP. “For those people who wanted to be there, it would’ve been great for them to rally around something.”

The Freedom Truck was scheduled to visit Westfield State University from June 14 to 16, according to a report by Boston.com.

The immersive mobile museums also plan to stop in Springfield, Massachusetts, between September 18 and October 4.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.