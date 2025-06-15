Pence: Trump ‘Wrong’ to Pardon People Who Assaulted Police Officers on January 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump was “wrong” for pardoning those who allegedly assaulted police officers on January 6, 2021.

Host Dana Bash said, “FBI Director Kash Patel warned to U.S., to L.A. protesters, rather, he said, hit a cop, you’re going to jail. This is from a director who supported the president pardoning all the rioters, including the ones who beat up police officers who are defending the Capitol, defending you on January 6.”

Pence said, “Well, let me say, first off, I welcome the statement. It’s a correct statement. We simply cannot allow or stand by while while people in the midst of protests, assault law enforcement officers. One of the reasons I thought the president was wrong to pardon people who assaulted police officers on January 6th. But look, this is a time when, you know, we’re in the wake of not only those events of four years ago, but we’ve seen political violence against Jewish peaceful protesters. We saw two assassination attempts against President Trump on the campaign trail. We saw the Governor of Pennsylvania’s home attacked. And then that despicable attack that claimed the lives of the Minnesota State Representative Hortman, her husband and injured two of her colleagues. Our prayers are with them. But this is a moment when we need to make it very clear that anyone who would ever use violence, whether it be against law enforcement or political violence of any kind, must be condemned universally.”

