Marlow on Why He Wrote Breaking the Law: ‘Trump Has Not Had Justice Yet, and We Need Justice’

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about his forthcoming book Breaking the Law.

“This was a book that I felt really needed to be written,” Marlow said. “I had gone back on forth on how to do it or what to do; but overall, I came to the conclusion that the greatest threat to this republic and the greatest threat to Trumpism, Trump’s movement, was the weaponization of the judicial system against Donald Trump and his movement and his family; and someone needed to do a deep investigation of it, and that’s exactly what I’ve done.”

“This is my deep dive into the history of lawfare — where it comes from, how it was sort of a spawn of judicial activism and legislation from the bench,” he explained. “And then I go through Trump’s cases, and the details of the cases against Donald Trump are unbelievable. Every one is an outrage. You’ll want to throw this book across the room. … [W]hen you go and research the coordination across branches of government, clearly illegal, needs to be investigated, I give details…name names. I try to point out where the investigations need to go and who are the real bad guys.”

“President Trump has not yet gotten justice,” he added. “And we need to expose the people behind it. That’s exactly what I endeavor to do with the book. And then hopefully [we can] begin the conversation and the process to start bringing justice. Trump has not had justice yet. We need justice.”

“And then, of course, I turn to the modern lawfare… all these injunctions, all these activist judges treating themselves as president, trying to disrupt Trump’s agenda. I go through them all. What I fear is that we [may] lose this country to an over-active judicial system that is targeting people with my values and our standard bearers, in particular, Donald Trump himself, who has endorsed this book,” Marlow explained.

