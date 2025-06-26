Van Hollen: Trump ‘Deliberately Misleading the Country About the Results of the Military Action He Took’

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that President Donald Trump was “deliberately misleading the country about the results of the military action he took” in Iran.

Co-host Michael Steele said, “You sat in the hearing, you got the briefing. Tell us what you are making of this right now. How concerned are you about the stability of our foreign policy makers to deal with the thing that they’ve started to unleash in the Middle East by going after Iran and sort of carrying the waters, if you will, for Benjamin Netanyahu’s designs against Iran?”

Van Hollen said, “I’m very concerned. Obviously, I can’t get into the details of the briefing, but I agree with all the comments that you played from my colleagues. It’s pretty clear that at this point, President Trump is deliberately misleading the country about the results of the military action he took. I remain absolutely convinced that this was unjustified. There was more time for diplomacy. Instead of giving that time, the president decided, as you say, once Prime Minister Netanyahu had launched attacks on Iran, to abandon the diplomatic talks and join those attacks, drag America into a conflict when he said he would be the president to keep America out of conflicts.”

