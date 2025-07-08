Exclusive — Sen. Blackburn Previews Spending Fight: Make DOGE Cuts Permanent in Recision Fight

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) talked about spending cuts after the reconciliation process.

Blackburn stated that “we have the recision process that begins this week. Now, reconciliation travels on one path and recision on another. And when people say, are you making the DOGE cuts permanent? That happens in recision. And there, again, we can do this on a 51-vote margin. And we are working the recision bill already. It is $9.4 billion in savings.

