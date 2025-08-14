CNN’s Kayyem: Department of Homeland Security Is Using ‘Nazi Propaganda’

CNN’s senior national security analyst Juliette Kayyem said Thursday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that the Department of Homeland Security was using “Nazi propaganda.”

Cooper said, “Some recent social media posts by the Department of Homeland Security have some concerned with extremism sounding the alarm, saying that posts like this one to recruit new ICE agents have undertones of white nationalism. Now, this one shows Uncle Sam at a crossroads between law and order and homeland and cultural decline. A caption above the image reads, ‘Which way, American man?’ that appears to be an allusion to the title of this book. Which Way Western Man was written by a white nationalist named William Gayley Simpson.”

He added, “When contacted by CNN, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement, ‘Calling everything you dislike Nazi propaganda is tiresome.'”

Cooper asked, “What kind of message do you think the DHS is trying to convey?”

Kayyem said, “It’s a combination of fear and nostalgia. Fear of the other, fear of an America that is going to be overrun by immigrants and caravans and whatever, and people who are going to rape and loot and do all these horrible things to you. And nostalgia this other world that existed at some stage where everyone is white and everyone is, is safe and there’s and there’s no diversity and there’s no cities and there’s prairies and this is purposeful. If DHS doesn’t know what they’re doing, people should lose their jobs. They know exactly what they’re doing, and they’re doing it to create an idea of the homeland that is consistent with their immigration policy, with their policy against cities, with their economic policy. And so this is just the manifestation of it.”

She added, “I really think pushing back on the DHS spokeswoman’s comment is important. It is Nazi propaganda, period. It just is.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN