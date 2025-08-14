Schiff Complains Democracy Under Attack — After Getting Caught Plotting Against Democratically Elected President

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Marlow said, “[W]e busted you leaking against [Trump] in what was clearly an illegal way, and you’re probably going to skate a little bit because of the statute of limitations. Everyone’s going to know you’re a liar who’s subverting the country with the Russian collusion hoax more than ever.

