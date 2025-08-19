Trump: ‘You Have My Assurance’ There Won’t Be American Troops on the Ground in Ukraine

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump said there will not be American boots on the ground in Ukraine as part of the security guarantees being offered to end the Ukraine war.

Co-host Lawrence Jones said, “So, Mr. President, I know you’ve been doing deals your entire life. When it comes to real estate’s deal. But this was something a little different. The thing that is surprising a lot of people is when it comes to the security guarantees. I know President Putin said no NATO and you said, you know, we’re just going to take it off the table. But you did get President Putin to agree to NATO like protections. So tell us about that. What does that entail?”

Trump said, “Well, the war really started over NATO and Crimea, and they wanted Crimea back. That was given, not a shot fired by President Obama. And perhaps the worst real estate deal I’ve ever seen.”

Jones said, “But you got the Article 5 protections, though for Ukraine. So they’re not going to be a part of NATO, but you still got to protect.”

Trump said, “So they’re not going to be a part of NATO. But we’ve got the European nations and they’ll front loaded and they’ll have some of them France and Germany, a couple of them, UK, they want to have, you know, boots on the ground, not in —I don’t think it’s going to be a problem to be honest with you. I think I think Putin is tired of it. I think they’re all tired of it.”

Co-host Charlie Hurt said, “Mr. president, what kind of assurances do you feel like, you have that, going forward and, you know, past this Trump administration, it won’t be American boots on the ground defending that border?”

Trump said, “Well, you have my assurance, you know, I’m president. I’m just trying to stop people from being killed. Charlie. Look, they’re losing from 5 to 7000 people a week in that ridiculous war that should have never happened.”

He added, “It’s a different kind of a thing for them when it comes to security, they’re willing to put people on the ground. We’re willing to help them with things, especially, probably if you talk about by air, because there’s nobody has that kind of stuff we have.”

