Dem Rep. Titus: We Need Our Own Policies, Not ‘So Much of a Focus’ on Trump

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) argued Democrats “need our own Contract with America, this is what we’ll do if we get the keys to the house, this is what we’ll do to address the economic problems,” and said that Democrats should “quit so much of a focus on the bad parts of Donald Trump.”

Host Leland Vittert asked, “How do Democrats not be defined by the craziest among you?”

Titus answered, “Well, we have to speak with a loud voice. And I think what we need to do is quit so much of a focus on the bad parts of Donald Trump. It’s pretty obvious how bad that is. I’ve been saying, for a long time, we need our own Contract with America, this is what we’ll do if we get the keys to the house, this is what we’ll do to address the economic problems, just tell it straight and tell it like people are telling it to you out on the hustings. And I’ve been home this week — this month of August, talking to people and listening to what they have to say. And I think that’s what people want to know that you care about.”

